Ampati By-Election: UDP and MDA Partners Lend Support to NPP Candidate

Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday sent a loud and clear message to the people of Ampati constituency that the coalition with NPP, United Democratic Party (UDP) and other partners will last full term.

“Don’t dare to even think of breaking our relationship with NPP and others. We will stand together and ensure progress and prosperity for Meghalaya”, said Shylla addressing election rallies at Murchapani and Garabokmangre under Ampati constituency.

Shylla said that under the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma the people of Meghalaya has renewed their hope and aspirations and are looking forward that he will bring about positive change and development in the State.

“Meghalaya Democratic Alliance will stand united and together. All the regional parties have full support and faith in the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma. I assure that this relationship of the coalition will not just last five years but beyond,” asserted Shylla.

He told at the rallies that the people of Ampati were lucky to have a candidate like Clement G. Momin, who will be part of the new Government. “The agenda of our Government is to create a new Meghalaya and why should the people of Ampati be left behind,” Shylla added.

Today’s high voltage rallies of NPP saw presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, C&RD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Government Chief Whip Agatha K. Sangma and a host of other party functionaries from Khasi and Jaintia Hills, who are all out to drum up support for NPP candidate Clement G. Momin.

For the past one week, NPP and its partners are camping in Ampati constituency to woo the voters to unite with NPP and break the Congress in Ampati, a stronghold of Mukul Sangma.

“The by-election is very important for NPP as this will demonstrate that Ampati is ready to embrace change and are willing to be in the ruling side, a Government that promises to ensure overall growth and development,” said Conrad K. Sangma.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the era of Mukul Sangma and the Congress party is over not just in Meghalaya but elsewhere. “He (Mukul) is lying to the people that post by-election Congress will form the Government. How is it possible when all the regional forces are part of the MDA Government and are united?”

Urging the people to vote for NPP, Conrad K. Sangma said, “The situation during General Election was different. Today, NPP is leading the MDA Government and there should no be no doubt and confusion whom to vote. Be part of NPP and strengthen the party and receive the full benefits of development.”

C&RD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar told the gathering that he resigned from the Congress party last year after being part of it for 15 years. “I joined NPP because I foresees a bright future for Meghalaya under the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma. Congress is a divided house and NPP is a united family,” he asserted.

“Dr. Mukul Sangma’s proposal to offer Chief Ministership to regional forces was rejected. He (Mukul) made desperate attempts to lure the regional parties but people of Meghalaya and all regional parties have rejected him because nobody likes his dictatorial attitude. Mukul continues to lie that Congress will form the Government. Let me assure the people of Ampati constituency that there is no hope in Mukul’s leadership,” said Dhar.