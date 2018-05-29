Ampati Records 90.55 Pc Voter Turnout, 75 Pc in Nagaland

Over 90 per cent voters on Monday exercised their franchise for the crucial Ampati bye-polls in Meghalaya.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said that a report from a few places from the constituency is yet to reach and the polling figure may slightly go up. “Polling was held peacefully in all the 39 polling stations, including the six categorised as sensitive,” Kharkongor said.

Kharkongor said that there was only one VVPAT machine which malfunctioned, which was promptly changed.

NPP’s Clement Momin, Miani Shira (Congress) and Subhankar Koch (Independent) are the three candidates in the bypoll though the contest is expected to be between NPP and Congress.

Meanwhile, 75 per cent polling was recorded in the by-election to lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland held across the state amidst tight security on Monday.

The counting of votes will be done in 13 counting centres in the State on May 31. Barring a few stray incidents in some parts of the State, the polling was by and large peaceful. The ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) has fielded its major alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) member and former Minister Tokheho Yepthomi while Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) put up former Parliamentary Secretary Apok Jamir in the seat.

According to observers, the by-election is a straight close contest between NDPP and NPF candidates.