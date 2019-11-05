Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 05 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Amur falcon festival celebrated in Tamenglong

Amur falcon festival celebrated in Tamenglong
November 05
13:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

With colourful dances on Amur falcon legends, the 5th Amur falcon festival was celebrated at the Tamenglong district headquarters, 150 km west of Imphal, on monday.

The festival was jointly organised by Rainforest Club Tamenglong, Tamenglong Baptist Church and Tamenglong forest division.

Forest Minister Th Shyamkumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K Angami and Deputy Commissioner Armstrong Pame of Tamenglong attended the festival held under the theme “Befriending the enchanting falcon”.

Shyamkumar said the migratory Amur falcon has put Tamenglong in the global map, and lauded the conservation initiatives of the villagers. He also said the government was working on alternative livelihood for those involved in jhum cultivation. Stating that the government was planning to submit a Rs 30-crore financial assistance proposal for developmental programmes in the hill districts, he said he will consult the Chief Minister to initiate the conservation process of Hornbills at Rangkekiuluang village of Tousem subdivision.

Dr Suresh Kumar of the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, who led a five-member team in satellite radio tagging five Amur falcons at Puching village on October 31 and November 1 with the support of locals, expressed the need to start ‘landscape conservation’ to protect falcons and mountain ecosystem on which everyone is dependent.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Chambo Gonmei, who is also the honorary wildlife warden, also spoke during the festival, attended by village leaders of the Amur falcon roosting sites and Autonomous District Council members.

The Amur falcon tagging programme started in Manipur last year. Falcons arrive in large numbers in the North East, including Manipur, in October. They leave the region in November after eating insects and termites from fields for their non-stop flight to Africa.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
amur falconImphalmanipurRainforest Club TamenglongTamenglong Baptist ChurchTamenglong forest division
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.