An armed man open fires at protesters near Jamia Milia Islamia

NET Bureau

An unidentified man shouting slogans of “Kisko chahiye azadi? Main dunga azadi (Who wants freedom? I will give freedom), has allegedly shot a protesting student of the Jamia Millia Islamia at an anti-CAA protest at Jamia area in Delhi on Thursday.

The student, identified as Shadab, was taken to Holy Family Hospital, a journalist with The Times of India reported. However, NDTV reported that he was taken to the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

In a video shared in social media the unidentified man can be seen waving the gun while walking backwards while shouting slogans like “Yeh lo azaadi (here’s your freedom)”.

Watch the video here:

#Jamia @ 1:50 PM | 30th January A man with gun was walking shouting he is gonna shoot and the police did nothing, he shot towards us, A Student has been shot on the hand and is being taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/WkTYuhwEID — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 30, 2020

The demonstrators, who included students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens when the incident took place.