Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 30 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

An armed man open fires at protesters near Jamia Milia Islamia

An armed man open fires at protesters near Jamia Milia Islamia
January 30
15:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

An unidentified man shouting slogans of “Kisko chahiye azadi? Main dunga azadi (Who wants freedom? I will give freedom), has allegedly shot a protesting student of the Jamia Millia Islamia at an anti-CAA protest at Jamia area in Delhi on Thursday.

The student, identified as Shadab, was taken to Holy Family Hospital, a journalist with The Times of India reported. However, NDTV reported that he was taken to the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

In a video shared in social media the unidentified man can be seen waving the gun while walking backwards while shouting slogans like “Yeh lo azaadi (here’s your freedom)”.

Watch the video here:

The demonstrators, who included students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens when the incident took place.

Tags
CAAJamia Milia Islamia University
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.