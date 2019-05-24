ANAMA boxers leave for national youth muaythai championship

NET Bureau

A team of 12 members from All Nagaland Amateur Muaythai Association (ANAMA) including three officials have left for Guwahati on 23rd May to take part in National Youth Muaythai Championship 201-cum-National Coaching Camp to be held from May 24 to 28 at Tapesia Indoor Stadium, Guwahati, Assam.

The championship is organized by All Assam Amateur Muaythai Association (AAAMTA) under the aegis of United Amateur Muaythai Association –India (UAMAI) member of International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA).

The boxers from ANAMA are – below 16 years (boys): T. Chingjei (48kg), Chingom Konyak (50kg), Raj Kumar (54 kg), Wangtah Konyak (60kg) and Kesoyhum Rengma (63.5kg); below 18 years (boys): Manyum Y. Konyak (51 kg) and Aboto Ayemi (60kg) and below 16 years (girls): T. Pangmei (42 kg) and L. Nyangka (45kg).

The team is led by Takameren as team manager, Botovi Achumi as referee and judge and H. Pangmei Konyak as coach.

Meanwhile, ANAMA has expressed gratitude to State chief secretary, Temjen Toy, who is also the match patron of the association, for his assistance to enable the team to participate in the championship. The mega event will witness the participation of over 600 people from across 20 States all over India fighting for the title. The event also serves as a selection trial Youth World Championship under International Federation of Muay Thai Amateur (IFMA).

Source: Nagaland Post