Mon, 27 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council

January 27
11:58 2020
NET Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the decision to abolish state’s legislative council after chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the need for the Upper House.

The resolution in this regard will be introduced in the state assembly and adopted after a discussion.

The Telugu Desam Party is boycotting Monday’s session against the abolition of the council. The opposition party has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is poaching the members of legislative councils (MLCs).

Jagan Mohan Reddy had said on Thursday that the assembly will thoroughly discuss the continuance of the council and take a call after the Upper House blocked two crucial bills aimed at creating three capitals for the state and referred them to a select committee on Wednesday for further scrutiny.

The chief minister’s YSRCP enjoys an overwhelming majority of 151 in a 175-member assembly. Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has 28 members is the 58-member legislative council and the YSRC just nine. The Bharatiya Janata Party has two and Progressive Democratic Front five members.

There are three Independents lawmakers and eight nominated members in the upper House, which has three vacancies.

Reddy said the council was expected to give advice to the government on important decisions, but it has turned into a political platform for the Opposition parties to stall bills.

He had also pointed out the council had become a burden on the state government financially.

Andhra Pradesh had its first legislative council from 1958 to 1985, when the then N T Rama Rao government abolished it. Reddy’s father, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, restored the council in 2007 when he was the CM.

The council works like the Rajya Sabha. Once in two years, one-third of its members retire and new members are elected by local bodies representatives, assembly members, graduates and teachers. Some members are also nominated.

Source: Hindustan Times

