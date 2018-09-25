Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 25 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Android Completes 10 Years of Existence in World of Technology

Android Completes 10 Years of Existence in World of Technology
September 25
10:48 2018
- NET Bureau, Maumita Mazumdar

It has been ten years since Android made its appearance in the world of technology and proved itself to stay and rule. Things in human civilization started to change ever since android has arrived in the scene, back in the year 2008.

Launched as a rival to Apple’s iPhone, the Google’s Smartphone made its advent with its own operating system-Android and made itself the latest talked about technology. Android saw its birth in Google G1 mobile phone, which also made a style statement with a slide out keyboard attracting tech savvies to own it.

Android has just not survived but has evolved a long way posing a consistently tough competition to Apple which has set a benchmark for itself. At present, it’s just not the mobile phones that have been taken away by the android but there are smartphones, speakers, gaming devices, televisions etc. all of these gadgets are now powered by Android.

Thus from evolving from Android Version 1.0 launched on 23rd September 2008 to Android Pie 9.0 launched on August 06, 2018, it has traversed a long away, undoubtedly altering a lot in terms of technology and Correspondingly in human experiences.

Tags
AndroidAppleGooglesmartphonetechnology
