Anil Kapoor Urges Fans to Support Flood Hit Assam

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has urged his fans and followers to provide relief to the flood-stricked people of Assam. Anil on Thursday took to Twitter to ask fans to donate for relief efforts in the state.

“Lakhs of families in Assam urgently need your support. Donate now to support — Plan India Assam relief efforts,” he wrote along with a link for the Assam flood campaign.

Plan India is an Indian NGO working to improve the lives of disadvantaged children, their families and communities.

The NGO will be focusing its humanitarian relief in Morigaon district, which is one of the worst affected areas in Assam. Their priority will be to provide Non-Food Items (NFI) including hygiene kits to the worst affected families and create Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) that support children with basic needs of safe drinking water, supplementary nutrition, hygiene, education and child protection.

It was reported that nearly 50,000 people from 2,498 villages have left their homes and taken shelter in temporary relief camps set up in schools, government buildings and on embankments in 16 of the worst-hit districts.

-IANS