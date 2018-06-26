AnimeCon 2018 Concluded in Itanagar

For the first time in the state, a festival for the youths in the form of premier culture and educational celebration of anime, manga, toys, VFX/SFX, cinema was held at Siddhartha Hall for two days that concluded on Monday. AnimeCon Itanagar 2018 was organised by Jenny in collaboration with AnimeCon India. Cosplay contest, treasure hunt, esports, Ramyeon Eating contest, open mic session and karaoke session were the main attraction of the event.

Event coordinator, Jenny, in a brief conversation revealed that kids and youths of this generation have many talents besides academics. “This event is a platform provided for the like-minded community to explore their talents out of their classrooms and turn their hobbies and passion into a profession”, she added.

Founder of AnimeCon India, Nitesh Rohit said that such events are kind of a push for local entrepreneurs to come out and explore the many possibilities of business ventures in the state. He affirmed that Arunachal Pradesh has a wide range of opportunities for business and the local entrepreneurs have to just step up and explore it.

Jenny informed that around 30 cosplayers participated in the contest, one of them being Hotaru Juno, who had also represented India in the World Cosplay Summit in Japan.

Juliana won the cosplay contest. The winners will participate in the national level AnimeCon India which is going to be held on December. A total of eight cosplayers were selected and sponsored by the organiser, for national cosplay contest from the state.

The event also had product launch where Jenny brought out first official Korean beauty products and a store in the state with Kekei business and entrepreneur meet and film screenings. “The AnimeCon 2018 Itanagar managed to pull a sizeable crowd considering the first of its kind”, Jenny added.