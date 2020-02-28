Ankit Sharma Death Case: IB officer body thrown from mosque into drain, father alleges in FIR

IB officer body thrown from mosque into drain, father alleges in FIR

IB officer Ankit Sharma’s family filed an FIR against the AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for murdering him amid violence in Delhi.

According to the FIR, Ankit Sharma’s father alleged that the body of his son was thrown from the mosque into the drain. The family of Sharma demanded a criminal probe into the matter.

The deceased family member alleged that they suspect Hussain and people who were present in his office, were the murderer of Ankit Sharma.

In the FIR registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma’s father Ravinder Kumar, blamed the AAP councilor Hussain, whose office is near to the Chand Bagh area, for mongering fear among residents by throwing petrol bombs and pelting stones.

According to the complaint, Ankit Sharma had gone missing Tuesday, soon after he returned from work around 4:30 pm. Reports alleged that he saw some commotion outside and hence, went to check what was happening with his two friends. Ankit’s brother Ankur alleged that Hussain’s men caught his brother and his two friends with them.

The family of the deceased started searching for him as he didn’t come back on 25th February. They visited the nearby police stations at Khajuri Khas, Dayalpur and later enquired about him in nearby hospitals. After searching for the whole night, Ankit’s family filed a missing complaint with police on February 26, Ankit’s father said in the FIR.

The father of late IB officer came to know about his son when he talked to the neighbours who told him that Ankit along with a local identified as Kallu and others had gone out.

Later, he came to know that someone was attacked and murdered and later, they threw the body in the drain from the mosque near Chand Bagh. After which cops called the divers and found Ankit’s body.

According to the FIR, Ankit was only wearing his innerwear and there were deep slashes and cuts on his face, chest, back which could be given by a sharp-edged weapon like a knife. Also, his face was burned indicating that acid was used.

Also, the autopsy report of Ankit claimed that the body of the 26-year-old IB officer has ‘multiple abrasion… deep cuts by sharp edge objects’.

On the other, Tahir Hussain rejected all the allegations made on him.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party has suspended Hussain after his name was taken into the matter. Also, Manoj Tiwari demanded that Arvind Kejriwal should also be punished for the violence.

Till now, 38 people have been killed in Delhi violence while over 200 people have been injured in the Delhi violence since the riots broke out.

Source: Dailyhunt