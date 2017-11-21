Anna Hazare Plans New Campaign, Solicits People’s Participation

Blaming the Modi government for failing to take steps to prevent corruption, veteran activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday announced plans for a new anti-graft campaign for which he sought public participation.

In a statement, Kisan Baburao Hazare, popularly known as Anna Hazare, said that after the first movement launched in 2011, the then United Progressive Alliance government was compelled to pass the Lokpal law but it was “somewhat weakened”.

“Then the new government came to power. The people of the country had great aspirations. But for three years now, the Modi Government neither implemented the Lokpal-Lokayukta laws nor initiated any steps to prevent corruption,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said the ruling National Democratic Alliance government effected changes in Sec 44 of the Lokpal law, further weakening it, and under this situation a movement was needed again.

Accordingly, he announced the launch of a new ‘Satyagraha’ on a host of issues including the Lokpal Lokayukta laws, implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission report on farmers, quotas for election and electoral reforms.

Besides, he has taken to the social media to launch awareness on these issues vide YouTube and urged people to send their contact details to his office for joining the next round of movement.

“Spread the information about the movement. Let’s all join together to achieve the dream of a ‘corruption-free’ India,” Hazare said in the message from his office in Ralegan-Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra.

Hazare said the dates of the new movement would be announced soon and appealed to the masses to join the campaign like in the past.

-IANS