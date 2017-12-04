Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Annual Guwahati Foodie Meet-Up Discusses Food Scenario of Guwahati

Annual Guwahati Foodie Meet-Up Discusses Food Scenario of Guwahati
December 04
11:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A group of around 50 food lovers under the banner of Guwahati Foodie met and discussed about recipes, culinary practices, restaurants and life in Guwahati at a city pub on Sunday.

Guwahati Foodie, a 61,000-strong Facebook community of food lovers from the region, organized the annual foodie meet at The Socialite situated at Christian Basti in Guwahati.

“It feels great to have a community of more than 60,000 members! We discuss anything and everything about food in the community. Every year we organize this meet-and-greet session so that we can take the digital conversation to a one-to-one bonding,” said Sisir Kumar, an avid foodie and food critic besides being the administrator of the Facebook group Guwahati Foodie.
The meet on Sunday, which was open to the group members, witnessed discussions on the food scenario of the city, the new hangout destinations and nightlife in the gateway to the Northeast. The best part was people sharing their memorable stories relating to food.

“We all love eating. We love sharing the photographs of the beautiful dishes that we cook at home, we love sharing information about the places where we can get great food. We love interactions on food, and over food. This meet-up is an extension of the same,” Sisir added.

The meet-up was supported by the Dighalipukhuri franchise of Virat Kohli’s gym chain Chisel and food delivery service in Guwahati Pick-n-Del.

Talking about future plans, Sisir stated that the group is planning to host a New Year picnic soon and similar events in near future. “We are discussing about a picnic very soon. Hope this meet-up will give a positive push towards the same.”
Food blogger/critic Pristisha Borthakur said,” The food is just awesome. It’s fun to interact to with foodies from different places. Kudos to Guwahati Foodie for organizing such a meet.”

“We belong to an industry where interaction with people is essential and this kind of event actually helps in bringing out opinions from the people. Loving the crowd, ambience and food,” added RJ Subhankar.

Tags
guwahatiGuwahati Foodie
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.