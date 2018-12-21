Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 21 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Annual Sports Event Concluded at Springdale High School, Jorhat

Annual Sports Event Concluded at Springdale High School, Jorhat
December 21
15:23 2018
NET Bureau

The annual sports event of Springdale High School, Jorhat concluded on Friday with the prize distribution ceremony. The school celebrates the event every year and this year was all the more special as former Indian Cricketer, Kiran Shankar More was present as the Chief Guest at the concluding day.

Speaking at the event, Shahnaz Ahmed, Chairperson, Springdale High School said, “We are glad that Mr. Kiran Shankar More is a part of this special event. We at Springdale believe in the overall development of every child and physical activity in terms of sports plays a very important role. Organising the annual sports event is to encourage students to look beyond textbooks and having an eminent sports personality amongst us makes this day worthwhile.”

Kiran Shankar More gave away the prizes to all the winners and also had an interactive session with the students and parents of the school. The students also organised a special program for him which was well appreciated. He said, “All need to play every kind of sport from an early age and pursue what one likes. Don’t stick to one thing in life. If you have a choice you will be having a lot of variety in life. And I always believe that sport is very important in life. Devoting some amount of time for your favorite sport is necessary but that must be done with passion and dedication.”

The Indian Cricketer was a wicketkeeper for the Indian cricket team and he also took up the position of the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

 

