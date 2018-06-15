Another Academic Honour for Pawan Chamling

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling was on Friday conferred with a Doctorate degree by a private university.

ICFAI University Chancellor Dr R P Kaushik and Vice-Chancellor Prof Jagannath Patnaik handed over the certificate of Doctorate of Literature (honoris causa) at a convocation function held at Chintan Bhawan auditorium.

It was the fourth academic honour in the past 14 years for the Sikkim chief minister. Chamling was given the same honour by the SRM University late last year.

Earlier, the Sikkim Manipal University had honoured him with Ph.D degree in 2003 and Sikkim University with Doctorate of Philosophy degree in July last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamling said: “It is a great honour for me to receive Doctor of Literature from ICFAI University in recognition of my dedication and service to the people of Sikkim.

Chamling said he has created the groundwork for the Sikkimese students to take up higher studies in their own state by setting up seven universities and 27 colleges.

