Another IED Recovered in Poll-Bound Meghalaya

Security forces on Tuesday recovered and diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by armed militants in the remote Nengmandalgre village in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district, ahead of the February 27 Assembly polls in the north-eastern state, the police said.

It was found two days after the NCP candidate from Williamnagar, Jonathone N Sangma, was killed in an IED blast under the Williamnagar police station limits.

Acting on an intelligence input about the presence of militants in Rambogra on Monday, police teams were sent to the area to conduct search and area-domination operations, Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Garo Hills district Ringrang TG Momin said.

State Director General of Police (DGP) S B Singh said Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) militants were behind the act of planting the IED. The DGP told journalists in Tura, where he is camping to oversee the law-and-order situation in the region, that credible leads pointed towards the GNLA’s involvement in the IED blast that killed Jonathone N Sangma.

“There are credible leads about the involvement of the group (GNLA) in Sunday night’s carnage,” he said. About the recovery of the IED today, Momin said, The Special Force-10 commandos, operating in the area, were immediately diverted to the area.”

The SP added that the hideout of the militants was identified but due to the nature of the terrain, the ultras were able to spot the police personnel. We could not fire due to civilian presence in the area which allowed the militants to flee. Many more teams of commandos were pressed into service.

Just before daybreak, one of the teams, while approaching the Cherangre village, found the IED, he said. The bomb disposal squad was called in, which managed to diffuse the IED at the spot and also collected splinters to be sent for tests. The combing operations are currently on in the area.

Following the killing of the NCP candidate, the election to the Williamnagar seat has been countermanded. The killing has also triggered security concerns in the poll-bound state. The DGP said the authorities had already pushed more counter-insurgency forces into the Garo Hills region and that an additional 10 companies of central paramilitary forces were sought.

