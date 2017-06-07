Another Jolt for BJP in Meghalaya, Youth President Along with 5000 Plus Supporters Quit

By Saidul Khan

Yet another jolt for the BJP in Meghalaya, Wilver Greham Danggo inducted as youth president of Tura last year, tendered his resignation to the state youth president Egenstar Kurkalang on the issue of cattle market regulation and “beef ban” on Wednesday.

He informed that along with him five mandal committees were dissolved and over 5000 youth workers have resigned from the BJP membership.

Terming the notification on cruelty of animal as a “good move” he questioned as to why the act has focused only on cow. “Banning the slaughter means banning the beef as we cannot eat beef without slaughtering it. But why Jammu & Kashmir is excluded from this policy? Does this state not fall in India? If this state is excluded than Northeast should be excluded too because it does not fall under “Indian Regular Regulation Act” or it should be as a mark of respect to our culture and tradition of tribals in Northeast”, he wrote in his resignation letter.

He said that BJP government was making an attempt to suppress the tribal and other community who consume beef.

“Does this look like the government is slowly removing us from this country and if we raise the voice than they will say if you want to eat beef than go to Pakistan or China that will be the answer? If this will be the answer than better we have to demand for a separate North East country”, the resignation letter said.

Hitting out at BJP for its phrase “Nation First”, he said, “We work for our people not for the party. We cannot play with the sentiments of our own people who trust us and we don’t mix politics with religion as now BJP is doing. If any party or individual that hurt the sentiments of our people will be against us as we will be a watchdog over here and we will protect our tribal land”.

He lamented that Modi’s “sabka saath sabka vikas” is not going well as cow vigilantes are killing people for cows. “Is this a secular country? Why the BJP is silent on this issue? Ache din only for cows not for humans”, he asked.

In a clear message to BJP top brass, Danggo said in a media statement, “We are living on tribal land before BJP came and we abide by the law of the land. BJP is the guest here and we are the host they were suppose to respect our culture and tradition of our people BJP did not acknowledge our sentiments instead dictated us against our own tradition. Like, if you are in Rome do like Romans and if you are in Garo Hills you have to do like Garos, it was simple as that”.

He further stated that only opportunists will remain in the party rest would follow suit.