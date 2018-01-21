Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 21 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Another NPF MLA Resigns in Poll Bound Nagaland

January 21
11:15 2018
An MLA of the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF), Vikho-o Yhoshu, resigned from the Nagaland Assembly and the party on Saturday, barely a month before the Assembly election.

He also quit the post of Advisor to the Chief Minister for Mechanical Engineering with cabinet status. Yhoshu’s resignation letters have been sent to state Assembly, Chief Minister’s Office and the NPF, copies of which have been sent to the media.

It is not immediately known whether he would join another party. His resignation followed that of former home minister Y Patton on January 9. Patton has joined the BJP.

Election to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will be held on February 27.

-PTI

Tags
Nagaland AssemblyNPF MLAVikho-o Yhoshu
