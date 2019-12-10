Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 10 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Another UP minor molested, threatened with ‘Unnao-like’ fate

Another UP minor molested, threatened with ‘Unnao-like’ fate
December 10
13:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Just days after a minor girl from Unnao succumbed to injuries after she was burnt alive while on her way to a court hearing a year after she was gang raped, another minor girl this time from Kanpur was allegedly molested by some men, who even threatened her with the ‘Unnao rape victim-like fate’ if she complained to the police. The victim said that the accused thrashed her family members when they objected to his behaviour. “When I reached the Naubasta police station with my family, the accused reached there and threatened us with consequences ‘like the Unnao case’. “The police did not take any action there. My family is living in fear,” she alleged.

According to the victim, she was accosted earlier by the accused Deepak Jadaun, who attempted to molest her. When she protested, he and his friends dragged her into a house, but she screamed and the locals gathered at the spot.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Gupta said that she was apprised of the matter and both, the victim and the accused had filed cross FIRs against each other. The matter was being investigated, she said.

The minor girl has made a video and posted it on the social media, seeking justice for herself and action against the accused. Gupta said that the matter was being investigated and the video was also being verified. She said that the FIR has been registered.

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.