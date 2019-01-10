Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 10 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Another Woman Enters Sabarimala in Disguise

Another Woman Enters Sabarimala in Disguise
January 10
11:47 2019
NET Bureau

A 35-year-old woman, Manju, from Chathannur in Kollam, has claimed that she has visited Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple on Tuesday morning.

Through a Facebook post in the group ‘Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilekku,’ Ms. Manju claimed that she had undertaken the trek to Sabarimala on Tuesday morning and had darshan at 7.30 a.m.

Three video clips have also been uploaded along with the FB post showing Ms. Manju with the Irumudikettu on her head standing on the flyover leading to the Malikappuram Devi Temple at the Sannidhanam.

The videos show herself disguised as an elderly woman with grey hairs. The photographs posted on the FB clearly show her hair grey. She might have decided to visit Sabarimala with the look of an elderly woman pilgrim, fearing the backlash from protesters.

Prior to this, Manju had also made a futile attempt to visit Sabarimala, earlier, during the Chithira Attavisheshom festival.

However, neither the police nor the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had made any confirmation with regard to the woman’s claim.

 

Source: The Hindu

Image Source: The Hindu

disguised as an elderly womanManjuSabarimala
0 Comments

0 Comments

