Another Youth from Manipur Missing in Delhi

Even as Manipur continues to seek justice on the mysterious death of Pravish Chanam who was cremated by Noida police without informing the deceased family earlier this month, another youth from Manipur is missing. The missing youth has been identified as one Taorem Bittoo. His exact age is not known.

Reports said that Bittoo went to Delhi for the treatment of his mother in the earlier part of this month. According to the reports, Bittoo came to a hospital with his mother at Vasant Kunj, Kishan Ghar in New Delhi.

Later on September 13 he was found missing. The reports said that Bittoo went out from the hospital to buy some medicines on September 13 evening but he did not return since then. Bittoo hails from Thangmeiband area of Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, a sit-in-protest was held at Khuyathong Junction in Imphal West district in this regard.

Joining the protest, Congress MLA from Thangmaiband assembly constituency, Kh Joykishan lashed out at BJP led Government at the Centre as well as the Delhi Government saying “they are ignoring the problems faced by the people of the Northeast in the national capital.”

The Congress legislator said that it was due to indifferent attitude of the authorities in the national capital that Bittoo could not be traced till today. A missing complaint has been filed at Vasant Kunj Police Station, according to the reports.

