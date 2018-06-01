Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 01 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

ANSF Condemns Firing Between NSCN-IM and NSCN-U

June 01
12:41 2018
The Arunachal Naga Students’ Federation (ANSF) vehemently opposed the firing incident which had occurred on Friday, in the mid morning between Namsang and Sipini village, under Deomali jurisdiction in Arunachal Pradesh between NSCN (IM) and NSCN (U).

The Federation in a press statement also mentioned that “during the firing incident one civilian name Ali (A shopkeeper) who was abducted by NSCN (U) for ransom amount was killed and one Naga civilian was also injured badly when the firing broke out.”

The Federation stated that “when the Indo-Naga peace talk is in full swing ongoing process at New Delhi, then why the Naga factions are killing one another on the other side? and ANSF appeal the Naga factions to walk the path of Naga Land for Christ.”

The Federation gravely stated that “ANSF won’t appreciate such act within the environment where people inhabited, the deceased/injured victims should be given humble compensation by both Naga factions.”

Moreover, it stated that “ANSF wholly stand for the good caused and voice for the Naga people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, the people here want peace not disharmony.”

The Federation express it’s deepest condolence message to both the victims family.

NSCN-IM NSCN-U
0 Comments

0 Comments

