Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

ANSF meets Governor

November 15
13:20 2019
NET Bureau

A delegation of the Arunachal Naga Students’ Federation, ANSF met the Governor of Nagaland and interlocutor for Indo-Naga peace talk R N Ravi on Thusday at Raj Bhawan, Kohima.

In press communiqué issued by the ANSF said that the meeting was to illuminate the apprehension of our Tirap, Changlang and Longding, TCL people about the autonomous council for the region.

While interacting with the delegation the interlocutor expressed his concern and mentioned about the proceeding of the Regional Autonomous Territorial Council for TCL region under the jurisdiction of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Federation, the Interlocutor also stated that the autonomous council members will be elected from TCL jurisdiction with democratic procedure and no interloper will penetrate. It will be solely for the TCL people for peace and development in the region.

0 Comments

