Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 22 May 2018

Northeast Today

ANSF Urges GOI to Extend Ceasefire in Few Areas of Arunachal

ANSF Urges GOI to Extend Ceasefire in Few Areas of Arunachal
May 22
17:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Extend ceasefire in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh this was requested by The Arunachal Naga Students Federation (ANSF) during their meeting with RN Ravi, Interlocutor of Indo-Naga Peace Talk.

During the interaction, ANSF has questioned the Government of India that why only the ceasefire was implemented in Nagaland state way back in the year 1997, “The ceasefire was suppose to be implemented across entire Naga area. Thus, we appeal GoI to extend ceasefire in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh for it will welcome peace of mind among the people and from the counter bloodshed.”

Further the ANSF also appraised the GoI to re-amendment the nomenclature with proper authentic tribes name from “any naga” which is enacted in the ministry of tribal affairs, GoI, under schedule VI of serial number X.

“Any Naga has no meaning without its tribe. Naga people living in Arunachal Pradesh tribe is still not yet recognized in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs,” the federation claimed.

Strongly opposing the draconian law(AFSPA-1958) which was implemented in the year 17-09-1991 in the area, the federation has requested GoI to revoke the act, as to which the security forces misused the power against the common innocent people rather than ensuing the safety of the people.

The federation also gravely shared the deplorable development condition of the three Naga districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding of Arunachal Pradesh and to which the federation proposed “Patkai Territorial Autonomous Council” for the region with self administrative zone. The federation claimed that the Arunachal Nagas had experience lots of suffering from every corner of the wall and the region is still underdeveloped in terms of versatile sector.

The ANSF also met the top collective leaders of NSCN-IM at Delhi to know the status and the burning issue of on-going Indo-Naga Peace Talk with GoI.

Tags
Indo-Naga Peace Talk
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.