ANSF Urges GOI to Extend Ceasefire in Few Areas of Arunachal

Extend ceasefire in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh this was requested by The Arunachal Naga Students Federation (ANSF) during their meeting with RN Ravi, Interlocutor of Indo-Naga Peace Talk.

During the interaction, ANSF has questioned the Government of India that why only the ceasefire was implemented in Nagaland state way back in the year 1997, “The ceasefire was suppose to be implemented across entire Naga area. Thus, we appeal GoI to extend ceasefire in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh for it will welcome peace of mind among the people and from the counter bloodshed.”

Further the ANSF also appraised the GoI to re-amendment the nomenclature with proper authentic tribes name from “any naga” which is enacted in the ministry of tribal affairs, GoI, under schedule VI of serial number X.

“Any Naga has no meaning without its tribe. Naga people living in Arunachal Pradesh tribe is still not yet recognized in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs,” the federation claimed.

Strongly opposing the draconian law(AFSPA-1958) which was implemented in the year 17-09-1991 in the area, the federation has requested GoI to revoke the act, as to which the security forces misused the power against the common innocent people rather than ensuing the safety of the people.

The federation also gravely shared the deplorable development condition of the three Naga districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding of Arunachal Pradesh and to which the federation proposed “Patkai Territorial Autonomous Council” for the region with self administrative zone. The federation claimed that the Arunachal Nagas had experience lots of suffering from every corner of the wall and the region is still underdeveloped in terms of versatile sector.

The ANSF also met the top collective leaders of NSCN-IM at Delhi to know the status and the burning issue of on-going Indo-Naga Peace Talk with GoI.