Anshu Jamsenpa Aims to Scale Unclimbed Peaks After Mt Everest

Anshu Jamsenpa, a 37-year-old Indian climber who scripted history by becoming the first woman to scale Mt Everest twice within five days, said she now has set her sights on unclimbed peaks.

Jamsenpa, a mother of two from Arunachal Pradesh, climbed the world’s tallest peak from its Southeast Ridge route on May 16 and repeated the feat on May 21. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had flagged off the mountaineer’s double ascent expedition from Guwahati on April 2.

She broke the record set by a Nepali woman, Chhurim Sherpa, who had climbed Everest twice in seven days in 2011. Jamsenpa, who is fluent in Nepali language, has so far reached the summit five times. She is also the first Indian woman to reach the top of Mt Everest for the fifth time.

She first climbed Everest twice in 10 days in 2011 and summited again in 2013. Her plans to reach the summit in 2014 had to be postponed due to the avalanche that killed 16 people that year. After the tragic incident, her climbing permit was extended till 2017.

“I felt I was blessed by the god,” Jamsenpa, a trainer in mountaineering, said after climbing Everest. She has said that she would come to Nepal again and again as she had an emotional attachment to the country.

“I consider Nepal as my second home,” she said. Jamsenpa regularly practices yoga and jogging to maintain her health.

She has won an award in acting for her role in a regional film in Arunachal Pradesh. “I would love to do acting assignments if I get an offer from Nepali film makers,” Jamsenpa added.

