Fri, 09 Jun 2017

Anshu Jamsenpa’s Daughter Receives a Letter from PM Himself

June 09
10:43 2017
Anshu Jamsenpa who set a world record by becoming the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice in just five days went to meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday along with her husband Tsering Wange.

In the privilege meeting Anshu conveyed the message of her sixteen year old daughter, Droma to the PM that she is a big fan of the PM. Anshu conveyed to the PM that her daughter got ten out of ten in class 10 board exam.

Droma

A day after Anshu got a letter from non other than the PM addressed to her daughter. In the letter PM reiterated the fact that how her mother made the country proud by climbing Everest twice in five days. PM also congratulated her for her performances in class 10 board exam.

Droma appeared for class 10 board from a school in Guwahati.

