NET Bureau

Showing his party’s solidarity with the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) agitation in Assam, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is going to address a rally at Khanapara in Guwahati on Saturday. He is going to meet the next of kin of Dipanjal Das of Chhaygaon and Sam Stafford of Hatigaon, who were killed in the agitation against the CAA.

Source: The Sentinel