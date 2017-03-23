Thu, 23 Mar 2017

Anti-Romeo Squad Launched for Safety: UP Dy CM

March 23
17:21 2017
After launching the anti-Romeo squad in the state for the safety of women, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said the agenda of the government is not to disturb innocent people, but to maintain law and order in the state.

“The people should not worry. Nobody will be troubled without any reason. We are working for the betterment of the people. If somebody will falsely disturb anybody then we will not spare them,” said Sharma. Sharma said that the step has been taken by the government for the anti-social elements who misbehaves with women, adding that the officials have been informed not to disturb anyone without any reason.

Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed yesterday along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Anti-Romeo squad, saying that the safety of women is the sole intent of the squads Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt a zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.

After being assigned the charge of India’s most politically-crucial state, Adityanath assured that Uttar Pradesh would soon be considered as the supreme state in the country.

-ANI

