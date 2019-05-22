Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 22 May 2019

Northeast Today

Anti-Terrorism Day Observed in Manipur

Anti-Terrorism Day Observed in Manipur
May 22
10:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

 Commemorating the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the ‘Anti-Terrorism Day’ was observed in Imphal on Tuesday.

 Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Karam Shyam and Minister for Forest and Environment Thounaojam Shyamkumar attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shyam said that violence and terrorism have decelerated the growth of development.

Minister Shyamkumar said that terrorism is an obstacle in the developmental activities in the State.

On the occasion, Minister Shyam also administered the ‘Anti-Terrorism pledge’ to oppose all forms of violence and terrorism and promote peace, social harmony among all fellow human beings. Chief Secretary Dr S Babu, DGP Manipur LM Khaute, senior officials attended the programme.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also observed the Anti-Terrorism Day at Congress Bhavan in Imphal. Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister O Ibobi singh and MPCC president Gaikhangam led congress MLAs and leaders paid floral tribute to the portrait of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

The District Administration of Thoubal also observed Anti-Terrorism Day at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s office, Thoubal with DC Haobam Rosita Devi of Thoubal district administering the pledge.

The District Level Officers and staff of DC office assembled together and took the Anti-terrorism pledge to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence.

 

 

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Anti-Terrorism Daymanipur
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.