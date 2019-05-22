Anti-Terrorism Day Observed in Manipur

NET Bureau

Commemorating the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the ‘Anti-Terrorism Day’ was observed in Imphal on Tuesday.

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Karam Shyam and Minister for Forest and Environment Thounaojam Shyamkumar attended the function. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Shyam said that violence and terrorism have decelerated the growth of development.

Minister Shyamkumar said that terrorism is an obstacle in the developmental activities in the State.

On the occasion, Minister Shyam also administered the ‘Anti-Terrorism pledge’ to oppose all forms of violence and terrorism and promote peace, social harmony among all fellow human beings. Chief Secretary Dr S Babu, DGP Manipur LM Khaute, senior officials attended the programme.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also observed the Anti-Terrorism Day at Congress Bhavan in Imphal. Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister O Ibobi singh and MPCC president Gaikhangam led congress MLAs and leaders paid floral tribute to the portrait of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

The District Administration of Thoubal also observed Anti-Terrorism Day at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s office, Thoubal with DC Haobam Rosita Devi of Thoubal district administering the pledge.

The District Level Officers and staff of DC office assembled together and took the Anti-terrorism pledge to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence.

Source: The Assam Tribune