Anupam Kher Resigns as FTII Chairman

Anupam Kher has resigned from the post of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman. He has stated his commitment to international shows as the reason behind his move. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments, I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you.”

His resignation letter directed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan SinghRathore, reads that due to his commitment to the international TV show he will be stationed in the US for “nearly nine months between 2018 and 2019 and then for a similar period for a minimum of three years more”. He further adds that, “Given this assignment, it would not be fair to me, the students and management team, for me to hold a position of such responsibility and accountability, without being actively involved in the operations,” he said in his resignation letter.

A few months back, Naseeruddin Shah was questioned about Kher’s work as the Chairman of FTII, to which he had said, “Where is he? How can I comment on his work when he’s hardly ever at the FTII? I don’t think he’s been there more than twice. I go to the FTII to deliver some lectures every now and then. I am told that he’s not seen there very often. If he chooses to spend some more time at the institute, we’ll get to see the work and be able to comment on it. Till then, what can I say?”

Anupam Kher was appointed as the chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India on October 11. He had succeeded Gajendra Chauhan, whose appointment in 2014 had triggered widespread protests from the students.