Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 31 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Anupam Kher Resigns as FTII Chairman

Anupam Kher Resigns as FTII Chairman
October 31
14:48 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Anupam Kher has resigned from the post of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman. He has stated his commitment to international shows as the reason behind his move. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments, I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you.”

His resignation letter directed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan SinghRathore, reads that due to his commitment to the international TV show he will be stationed in the US for “nearly nine months between 2018 and 2019 and then for a similar period for a minimum of three years more”. He further adds that, “Given this assignment, it would not be fair to me, the students and management team, for me to hold a position of such responsibility and accountability, without being actively involved in the operations,” he said in his resignation letter.

ak

A few months back, Naseeruddin Shah  was questioned about Kher’s work as the Chairman of FTII, to which he had said, “Where is he? How can I comment on his work when he’s hardly ever at the FTII? I don’t think he’s been there more than twice. I go to the FTII to deliver some lectures every now and then. I am told that he’s not seen there very often. If he chooses to spend some more time at the institute, we’ll get to see the work and be able to comment on it. Till then, what can I say?”

Anupam Kher was appointed as the chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India on October 11. He had succeeded Gajendra Chauhan, whose appointment in 2014 had triggered widespread protests from the students.

Tags
Anupam KherFTII
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.