Tue, 15 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

APB & OCWWB Conducts Free Mega Medical Health Camp at Jang

January 15
20:23 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board ( Labour Welfare Board). Govtof  A.P in collaboration with Border Road Organization Labourers’Union (BROLU), Tawang, conducted Free Mega Health Camp for the registered workers/ labourer’s from Border Road Organisation, 90 RCC, GREF, Jang, under APB&OCWWB. More than 400 hundred registered labourer’s benefitted from this mega health camp. Labourers from High altitude area like Sela also gotbenefitted from this mega health camp.

Sri R. C. Meena , 2 IC, 90 RCC Jang inaugurated the free mega health Camp at labour camp, Jang on Tuesday.

In his inaugural speech shriMeenaemphasizedon importance of such free Mega health camp and appreciated the Health camp organisers for conducting such regular health for labourers working in extreme climatic conditions without any regular health checkup facilities. Lauding the labours for their yeomen service in road construction he said this is the greatest contribution towards national development. He further said that labours are the backbone of national development, health care, and personal hygiene is must and one should take serious note of it.

Sri Phurpa Tsering, Registering Officer, APB&OCWWB, Tawang imparted awareness on statutory and non-statutory benefits being provided to the registered labours  under  APB&OCWWB, Govt Of A.P. further he also emphasised that those who are yet to be registered under Board, they can do so in order to avail the benefits.

The doctors from CHC, Jang,Dr(Mrs) ThutanLhamu(SMO) and Dr.Manu, from 90, RCC Jang attended the programme and gave their health care service to the registered labours.

Sri Pema Wangdi , Presided BROLU , Tawang extended vote of thanks to the visiting guests and Doctors. Executive members of BROLU were also present in the health camp.

 

