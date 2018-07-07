APBO Writes to ASI, GSI for Historical Proof of State Borders

To find an amicable solution to the long-pending border dispute involving Assam and its neighbouring States, the Assam Police has sought ‘historical proof’ from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) that might help amicable demarcation of the disputed border areas. The Assam Police Border Organization (APBO) has written to the ASI and the GSI asking them to provide all necessary information on historical ‘protocols’ related to the composite geographical area in question, which includes historical convention, besides relics (maidams) and literatures.

“Studies have shown that protocol of history has undergone change over the years. There were some commonly accepted conventional practices, which we are now trying to revisit. We are optimistic that the historical overview would help in coming to a consensus stand vis-à-vis the bordering States, which have long been struggling to come to an amicable solution,” official sources told The Assam Tribune.

“We have sought all relevant data that might emerge as a historical proof, and coming from the Central bodies like the ASI and the GSI would make it reliable, and should be acceptable to all as well,” sources opined.

Sources informed this reporter that the Assam State government is for permanent peace in bordering areas, be it Nagaland or any other State so as to ensure the recurring acts of violence come to an end.

“We will also ask the revenue department to provide us relevant records vis-à-vis inter-State borders, which would be corroborated with that of other information and documents that would emerge,” sources stated.

As per the Border Police, Assam shares a stretch of 884.90 km of border with Meghalaya, followed by 804.10 km border with Arunachal Pradesh and 512.10 km with Nagaland. The stretch of border between Assam and Meghalaya is measured at 512.10 km, followed by Manipur (2014 km), Mizoram (164.60 km) and Tripura (46.30 km).

“Of all the stretches, the Assam-Nagaland border remains the most sensitive. Due to the conflicts, many people have died on either side of the border. Although, the matter is in the Supreme Court, we are looking for a parallel and lasting solution to the frequent border rows,” a senior Assam Police official said.

- The Assam Tribune, Sanjoy Ray