Thu, 08 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

APCC Condemns ‘Undemocratic’ Functioning of Arunachal Govt

APCC Condemns ‘Undemocratic’ Functioning of Arunachal Govt
June 08
17:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy has condemned the alleged ‘undemocratic’ functioning of BJP-led NEDA government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state.

Sanjoy said in a statement on Thursday that the ministers, are “not given their due role” in the functioning and delivering of basic programmes and policies of the government. Terming the Khandu government as a “bureaucratic government”, the APCC chief said, a few bureaucrats are dictating its way of functioning.

At the same time, many senior bureaucrats and technocrats, including ministers, MLAs and other elected bodies are “intentionally sidelined” from the day-to-day work of the government, he alleged. The statement also pointed out that the state government was “not able to monitor the flow and availability of cash” in the state.

The concept of digital transaction is “absolutely next to impossible” to achieve in a traditional joint family system of tribal societies, he said. “As a result, even after post demonetization there is no cash in various banks of the capital and other parts of the state,” Sanjoy claimed.

“Many banks have closed due to fear of depositors seeking cash withdrawal. Small business owners, vegetable vendors, meat vendors and even the normal public are facing the heat of demonetization till date,” he alleged. “The Congress party which the people voted to power in the state will not remain a mute spectator to the large scale corruption in the state”.

-PTI

Tags
Takam Sanjoy
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.