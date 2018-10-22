APCC Supports Tuesday’s Assam Bandh

NET Bureau

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has extended its moral support to the 12-hour Assam bandh on Tuesday, October 23, called by 46 organisations demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

APCC president Ripun Bora today said the party has extended its support to the bandh on the sole issue of withdrawal of the vexed Bill and not on any other issue.

Bora also called upon the NDA constituent AGP to withdraw its support from the government on the issue of the Bill. The APCC chief said the proposed legislation if passed will go against the provisions of the historic Assam Accord.

The APCC president said the State government headed by the Congress party had resigned in 1985 following the signing of the Assam Accord and added that the AGP, which was born out of the Assam Agitation, should also take a principled stand on the Bill issue.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune