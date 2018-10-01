APCTA JNC Unit comes to the Rescue of Borguli & Seram Village

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

With the heart touching message of ‘some small gestures make big differences’, the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers Association (APCTA) Jawaharlal Nehru College Unit carried out a daylong flood embankment construction works at the Siang river bank of Borguli village under its relief mission.

The members of APCTA JNC Unit led by Narmi Darang, Dr. Leki Sitang, Dr. H.N. Pandey totaling 16 college teachers along with students of 80 boys, 25 girls from NSS Unit, NCC and JN Student Union newly elected executive members carried out a flood embankment while using total of 2000 gani bags purchased from Guwahati. Nearly 300 meters long embankment was created by the APCTA JNC Unit team by using sand and gravels filled gani bags at the vital location of river bank which will be helpful in diverting river current from Borguli side which would also reduce erosion.



Informing about the mission relief flood embankment works of APCTA JNC Unit, Dr. S.K. Sinha said that, Principal of the college, Dr. Milorai Modi sponsored the transportation, refreshment and lunch of the team, while alumnus team sponsored Rs. 10,000 for purchasing items to be used during the embankment works. While, Narmi Darang said that, the members of APCTA JNC Unit contributed from their salary to carry out the mission where they also presented relief amount of Rs. 30,000 to Seram village. Besides helping the Borguli village constructing flood embankment by physical works, the APCTA JNC Unit presented Rs. 10,000 to the village as relief.

Meanwhile, Obang Tayeng, President, Siang Affected Village Forum, Itanagar Unit who is also the Director of IPR, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has also expressed his heartfelt thanks to the APCTA JNC Unit on behalf of the Siang affected village forum for their humanly gestures of help the affected village. Disaster Management Committee of Borguli village, Smty Bapiyang Tayeng (ex-ASM) also said that she was speechless seeing the noble initiative of the APCTA JNC Unit team and the students whom she wishes all the success in future.

It is worth mentioning here that, this same APCTA JNC Unit had jumped to the help of flood victim of Anpum village during 2016 major flood that had ravaged the Anpum village of Lower Dibang Valley. Nearly 2 lakhs worth in cash and kind were contributed to the victim families by APCTA JNC Unit which really praiseworthy.