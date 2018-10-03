Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 03 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

APCTA JNC Unit with NSS Team donates 28 Units of Blood to Save Lives

October 03
11:10 2018
NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

Coming out of their usual academic activities, the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers Association, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat Unit with active participation of NSS Unit of the college has organized a voluntary blood donation camp at Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat on tuesday with the theme ‘donate blood and save a life’.

20181002_110442
Out of 44 total registered donors, 28 donors could donate blood out of which 13 were female students, 10 male students and 5 teachers. “Other willing donors were kept reserved for the other day due to paucity of time and the mission of the camp was to help the society and the community beyond academic activities to enable the helpless and poor in saving their life and avoid the torments of life”, said Dr. S. K. Sinha, Associate Professor & i/c Public Relations and Media Affairs. While Dr. HN Pandey, Jt. Secy. APCTA JNC Unit and NSS Programme Officer, Dr. K. Kadu also informed that, the JNC, state’s oldest college which is accredited ‘A’ grade with potential for excellence by NAAC is synonymous to such humane mission all through its academic voyage and today’s voluntary blood donation is one of its part of activities.

Appreciating the blood donation camp organized by APCTA JNC Unit, notable voluntary blood donating NGO, ‘Ayang’ founding Chairman, Aini Taki Taloh and Blood Bank Officer, Dr. Gegong Jongkey said that, the donated blood will be useful for many patients from not only middle Arunachal but also parts of northern Assam as patients from there also comes to Pasighat. Recipient of several awards for her initiative to donate bloods which saved several lives, Mrs. Taloh motivated the students and college teachers during the blood donation camp.

