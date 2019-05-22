APLS Condemns the Dastardly Killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 Others

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) members led by president Y.D. Thonchi condemned the dastardly killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others by underground elements yesterday, stated a press release.

”This has sent a terrifying message about revival of insurgency after peace prevailed for a long time in those three districts” the press release added.

While conveying condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the eternal peace of all departed souls, APLS makes a fervent plea to facilitate peace as the state has poised for faster development.