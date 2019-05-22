Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 22 May 2019

Northeast Today

APLS Condemns the Dastardly Killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 Others

APLS Condemns the Dastardly Killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 Others
May 22
17:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) members led by president Y.D. Thonchi condemned the dastardly killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others by underground elements yesterday, stated a press release.

”This has sent a terrifying message about revival of insurgency after peace prevailed for a long time in those three districts” the press release added.

While conveying condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the eternal peace of all departed souls, APLS makes a fervent plea to facilitate peace as the state has poised for faster development.

 

 

Tags
Tirong Aboh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.