App-based cabs aggravate traffic mess, Dispur looks the other way

NET Bureau

The prime objective of introducing app-based Ola and Uber taxi services in the Indian cities is to minimize the use of private vehicles and thus ease traffic congestion on roads. Such a development was much expected when operation of this cab service started in Guwahati a few years ago. But only the reverse has happened here. Instead of reducing traffic chaos in the city, Uber and Ola taxis have contributed more to increase the chaos. As usual, the government departments concerned — particularly the Transport department — is clueless as what to do leaving the city residents to suffer endlessly on the roads.

According to an estimate of the Transport department, around 750 to 850 Ola and Uber cabs can run in different parts of the city. In reality, about 12,000 such cabs are plying on the city roads.

“Commercial permits to operate Ola and Uber cabs in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district were given to 700 to 750 individuals till 2018. Since then, no commercial permits were issued. A huge number of unemployed youths are driving app-based taxis in the city by obtaining commercial permits from other districts,” a senior Transport department official said. He added that even though the Transport department conducts checks on such cabs sometimes, it is difficult to carry out the exercise at frequent intervals due to various logistic and other problems. The official, however, refused to elaborate the problems.

On other hand, the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union (AGCDU) has rejected the claim of the Transport department official. AGCDU president Ibrahim Ali has blamed the Transport and other departments concerned for the chaotic situation created by the app-based cabs.

“Many unemployed youths are earning their livelihood by driving Uber and Ola cabs. But these companies are exploiting the unemployment problem in the State. These companies include the vehicles purchased by the unemployed youths through bank loans under their app-based services and charge 25 per cent commission from their total earnings. The companies do not properly verify documents such as commercial permits. The officials of these companies use their clouts in Dispur to manage the transport department officials so that the Ola and Uber cabs ply without hindrances even if the number of such vehicles crosses the excess limit,” Ali said.

Ali said, the AGCDU has been seeking appointments with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary for the last three years to discuss various ways to streamline operation of the app-based cab service. “But both the CM and the Transport Minister are not interested to discuss the issue,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, no official of the Ola and Uber companies based in Guwahati could be contacted.

With no solution in sight, around 12,000 drivers are operating the Ola and Uber cabs at their own whims and fancies thereby increasing the traffic mess in the city. A section of residents in Sarania, Lachit Nagar, Rajgarh and Kumarpara areas recently approached the City Traffic police over the haphazard parking by the Uber and Ola taxis.

“Since it is an app-based service the Ola and Uber drivers enter narrow roads, lanes and bye-lanes to pick up passengers from their exact locations. Under such circumstances, other vehicles get stuck and cause congestion,” Dhrubajyoti Sarma, a resident of Sarania area said.

Source: The Sentinel