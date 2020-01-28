Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 28 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

APP showered with central and state awards

January 28
12:55 2020
NET Bureau

The contributions of the Arunachal Pradesh Police were recognized by the central and state governments on the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day.
Lower Subansiri SP Hemant Tiwari was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry during the Republic Day celebration in New Delhi on Sunday.
SI (PTC) Chanchal Singh Chupal received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, while 1st AAPBn DSP Hailing Nada and ASI (PTI) Kirpa Ram Bhagta were awarded the President Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

SP (SIT) Navdeep Singh Brar, SP (SIC) M Harsha Vardhan, Miao (Changlang) SDPO Tasi Darang and Inspector (SIT) Ngilang Lali were awarded the state gold medal for their meritorious services.

Those from the police department who have been awarded the state silver medal are Nirjuli PS OC Tadu Hasang, SI (Capital Complex SP’s Office) Rosy Singpho, SI (PTC) Chanchal Singh Chupal. and Security Cell Constable Kamal Tamsina.

PTC FSL Subrata Dasgupta, Fire & Emergency Services SFO Ravinder Kumar Yadav, 1 AAPBn Constable Boge Ram Chetry, 2 AAPBn Constable Joba Ninu, and Fire & Emergency Services LFM Bagendra Kutum were awarded commendation certificates by the state government.

 

Source: The Arunachal Times

