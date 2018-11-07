Appeal Made to Make Tawang Tobacco Free

NET Bureau

A rock show was conducted on Monday evening at Massang Dung rhue mey (old market) Tawang, where Itanagar’s Royal Flush Band put up an enthralling performance. The show was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh tobacco control cell to spread the message of the ill effects of tobacco.

Prior to the show Dr Sangey Thinlay, District Programme officer, Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang in his welcome address appealed the gathering to join hands with tobacco control cell to make Tawang a tobacco-free district. The state Programme officer NTCP also appreciated the progress of DTCC district tobacco control cell Tawang unit.

The student trainees of Khandro Drowa tsangmu Nursing school presented a skit on the ill effects of Tobacco while the members of NGO Human rights first presented a dance on the theme’ choose life, not tobacco”. This was followed by felicitation to the members of the Royal flush band and NGO human rights first. The Rock show member drummer Toko Teji and vocalist Ms Yari and guitarist Mr.David spread the message of No tobacco through their music. This was attended by the DC Tawang shri Sang Phuntso as Chief guest and SP Tawang Shri SS Kalsi as the guest of honour amongst many public leaders, officers and the general public.