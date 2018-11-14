Appeal Made to Pass Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill

NET Bureau

The Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum on Tuesday appealed the Central government to pass the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2017 in the winter session of Parliament.

“If this road safety bill is further deferred, more precious lives will be at risk. The casualties may include thousands of innocent children and youth in their productive years of life. The passage of the bill in the upcoming winter session is crucial,” said Ajoy Hazarika, advocate and secretary, Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum.

In 2017, more than 9,000 children died in road casualties in India comprising 6.4 per cent of all who died in road mishaps. The number of children getting injured in road mishaps is also increasing every year, the Forum stated.

Road crashes are impacting children directly, including their ability to attend school. One reason why children are more severely impacted by road traffic crashes is their limited physical, cognitive and social behaviour, which makes them more vulnerable than adults and susceptible to serious injury or death as a result of road accidents.

“India is a signatory to the Brasilia Declaration on Road Safety which aims to bring down road accidents by 50 per cent by 2020. This can only be achieved by having a stricter and stronger road safety law. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2017 has already been cleared by Lok Sabha in April, 2017 and is due for passage by the Rajya Sabha,” the Forum stated.

It is high time road safety was declared a national priority, considering the fact that more than 400 people are dying on roads daily, which are largely preventable, the Forum said.

Consumer VOICE is leading a National Coalition of Road Safety, which includes other organisations working on road safety such as Parisar, CUTS International, and Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG). This national coalition has been appealing to the Prime Minister and Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways for enhancing road safety for many months now.

The bill proposes to make safety belt or child restraint system mandatory in cars for children below 14 years, with the provision of a penalty of Rs 1,000. Moreover, the guardian or the owner shall be deemed guilty with Rs 25,000 penalty and/or three years’ imprisonment with cancellation of registration of vehicle for juvenile drivers.

As per the annual publication Road Accidents in India-2017, a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, there were a total of 4,64,910 road accidents, 1,47,913 road traffic deaths and 4,70,975 persons injured in the year 2017 alone.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

(Image Credit: DriveSpark)