Appeal Made To Rename Stadium In Pasighat

Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK), the youth wing of Bogong Banggo Kebang, on Friday appealed the Arunachal Pradesh government to rename the Kabang Borang Outdoor Stadium in Pasighat after Bogong Banggo in honour of the Bogong Banggo groups that have donated the land to Pasighat town.

In a statement issued to the media BBYK general secretary, Manning Moyong said that they are not against any individual or against any clan but maintained that the same outdoor stadium is named after Bogong Banggo.

“Our forefathers have donated the land for development of Pasighat which is the capital of all Adis now. However, till now we haven’t demanded to name any important assets in the name of our Boggong Banggo, but now we are appealing the state government to name the newly completing stadium after Bogong Banggo,” Moyong added.

It may be mentioned here that several other Bogong Banggo organisations have also written to the Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Union Ministry of Sports, requesting the same. It is now up to the government to reconsider or reject the demand as the said stadium has already been named a veteran politician belonging to the Adi community on May 12, 2015, when Nabam Tuki was the state’s chief minister.