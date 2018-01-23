Apply for NDA (1) Before February 5 – Check Here for Instructions

The notification for National Defense and Naval Academy Examination has been released and the forms are available on the official website of UPSC. Candidates can apply till February 5th. The approximate number of vacancies this year is 415. Below are a list of instructions to guide the interested candidates through the application process.

Important Dates

The notification for application form for NDA (I) has been releasedand the last date to apply for same is February 5th, 2018. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 22nd, 2018. The e-Admit Cards will be released three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The notification NDA (II) exam is expected to be released on June 6th, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: The candidate who is a citizen of India, a subject of Bhutan, Nepal or a Tibetan refugee can apply for the exam. Further, a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries such as Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with an intention of permanently settling in India is also eligible to apply.

Age: Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 1999 and not later than 1st July, 2002 are eligible to apply for the exam.

Educational Qualification

For Army Wing of National Defense Academy : A candidate who has passed Class 12th or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University is eligible to apply.

A candidate who has passed Class 12th or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University is eligible to apply for the exam. Candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th can also apply for the exam.

Note: A candidate should not get married until he completes his full training. Other than these criterions, a candidate must be physically fit to appear for the exam. You can find the physical standards in the official notification.

How to Apply?

The interested candidates can apply for this exam on the official website. There are two parts of registration: Part I and Part II.

Part I registration is basically for your personal details and educational qualifications. After successful registration in Part I, you will receive a registration number, with the help of which you can login to Part II registration.

In Part II registration, you fill have to submit the fee, select the examination center of your choice and upload photograph and signature. The application is considered to be complete only after successful registration of both the parts and payment of fee.

Application Fee

The application fee for all general and OBC candidates is INR 100. However, SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying any application fee. Candidates can submit their fees online or offline.

Online payment: Pay through Visa/Master Card/Rupay Credit/Debit card or SBI.

Offline payment: Pay in the form of Challans at a SBI Branch on the next working day from the date of registration. You can also opt for internet banking.