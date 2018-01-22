Apply for UG Admissions at IIST Through JEE Main 2018

Institute of Space Science and Technology has announced admission for UG programs for the year 2018. Interested candidates are requested to register themselves for the same through the registration portal from May 22, 2018 till 5th June, 2018.The institute has earned its reputation as a deemed to be University and falls under Department of Space, Govt. of India.

The institute has opened its gates for students interested in admission in the 4-Year B.Techprogramin Aerospace Engineering (60 Seats); 4-Year B.Tech in Avionics (60 Seats) and 5-Year Dual Degree (B.Tech and Master of Science/ M.Tech) program (20 Seats).

Candidates can know more about the program by visiting the official website of the institute. IIST will further be releasing the admission brochure on their website on May 2, 2018.

Selection Criteria

Aspiring candidates will have to appear for Paper I of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2018, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi. Students must clear JEE Main to qualify for appearing in Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018, conducted by IITs.

Note: IIST Admission Rank list will be generated only for those candidates who register online for admission to IIST and satisfy all the eligibility criteria. IIST Admission Rank list will be prepared based on their JEE (Advanced) 2018 marks.

Below is the minimum percentile (category wise) that a candidate must score to be eligible to apply for the UG programs.

General: At least 20% marks in aggregate and at least 5% marks in each of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (P-C-M) at JEE Advanced

Other Backward Community-Non Creamy Layer: At least 18% marks in aggregate and at least 4.5% marks in each of P-C-M.

SC/ST/PD: At least 10%marks in aggregate and at least 2.5% marks in each of P-C-M.

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Applicant should be a citizen of India.

Age: General and Other Backward Class candidates must be born on or after October 1, 1993. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PD) category must be born on or after October 1, 1988.

Educational Qualification

Must have secured at least 75% marks in the Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination (65% for SC, ST and PD candidates).

Note: In case a candidate has taken more than one language, then the language with the higher marks will be considered. In case the candidate has taken any other subject other than Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and a language subject, the subject with the highest marks will be considered.

Candidates must have appeared in any of the following qualifying examinations: