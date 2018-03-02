Appointment of NERIST Director Got Delayed Due to Various Reasons: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the appointment of a regular director of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) near Itanagar got delayed due to various reasons.

The Minister of State for Home expressed concern over the protest launched by the students union of NERIST demanding immediate posting of a regular director in the deemed university.

“During my last visit to NERIST, the ministry had informed me that the new director could be appointed by December 2017. On that basis I had assured the students,” Rijiju said.

“The matter (appointment) got stuck in the search-cum-selection committee for various reasons, including the cumbersome process as per laid down rules and regulations,” he said and added that nothing could justify the delay of many months.

“I sincerely apologise to the NERIST fraternity on behalf of the ministry. I spoke to the minister and secretary and conveyed the situation. They promised to get back to me soon,” he added

The president of the students union of NERIST, Banta Natung said, “We are not asking the ministry for the moon or the stars. Our demand is simple and basic. We only want a regular director as early as possible.

-PTI