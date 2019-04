NET Bureau

The Nagaland State Government has declared April 20 (3rd Saturday) as holiday for banks as compensation under Negotiable Instrument Act,1881 (Act XXV1) section-3 in lieu of the declaration of February 23 (4th Saturday) and March 23 (4th Saturday) as working days in view of the previous Budget Session and Financial Year closing.

A government notification to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary, Temjen Toy, on April 17, stated a press note from the DIPR.

Source: The Morung Express