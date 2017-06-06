Tue, 06 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

APSC Scam: Assam Police Summons 37 Officials

APSC Scam: Assam Police Summons 37 Officials
June 06
13:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam police summoned 37 officials, including 25 Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officials, to grill in connection with the cash-for-job scam of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The investigating team of Dibrugarh police had recently sent a letter to the Assam government for seeking permission to grill the 25 ACS and APS officials, which were declared successful in the 2014 APSC examination.

According to the police, the officials will be interrogated from June 9.

The ACS and APS officials, who are summoned by the Dibrugarh police are – Anirudha Roy, Barun Purakayashtha, Sudipta Goswami Bhattacharya, Daithun Borgayari, Rajarshi Sen Deka, Debojit Bora, Amarjit Das, Rumi Saikia, Gitali Doley, Jayanta Kumar Nath, Rakesh Gupta, Sabira Imran, Dipak Khanikar, Badarul Islam Choudhury, Nishamoni Deka, Pallavi Sarma Choudhury, Jatindra Prasad Baruah, Harsha Jyoti Bora, Kunal Das, Kamal Debnath, Dilip Kumar Kalita, Sunayana Aideu, Raju Saha, Jyotirmoy Chakraborty and Himangsu Choudhury.

Recently, the police seized over 990 answer scripts of the 2015 APSC-conducted exam from the APSC strong room and later detected “anomalies”. In May, three ACS officers were arrested by the police in connection with the scam.

They are now in judicial custody. The accused, circle officers Bhaskar Jyoti Devasarma, Bhaskar Dutta and Amit Sarma, had cracked the APSC-conducted exam allegedly by bribing its arrested chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul.

Tags
APSC ScamAssam Police
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.