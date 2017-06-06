APSC Scam: Assam Police Summons 37 Officials

Assam police summoned 37 officials, including 25 Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officials, to grill in connection with the cash-for-job scam of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The investigating team of Dibrugarh police had recently sent a letter to the Assam government for seeking permission to grill the 25 ACS and APS officials, which were declared successful in the 2014 APSC examination.

According to the police, the officials will be interrogated from June 9.

The ACS and APS officials, who are summoned by the Dibrugarh police are – Anirudha Roy, Barun Purakayashtha, Sudipta Goswami Bhattacharya, Daithun Borgayari, Rajarshi Sen Deka, Debojit Bora, Amarjit Das, Rumi Saikia, Gitali Doley, Jayanta Kumar Nath, Rakesh Gupta, Sabira Imran, Dipak Khanikar, Badarul Islam Choudhury, Nishamoni Deka, Pallavi Sarma Choudhury, Jatindra Prasad Baruah, Harsha Jyoti Bora, Kunal Das, Kamal Debnath, Dilip Kumar Kalita, Sunayana Aideu, Raju Saha, Jyotirmoy Chakraborty and Himangsu Choudhury.

Recently, the police seized over 990 answer scripts of the 2015 APSC-conducted exam from the APSC strong room and later detected “anomalies”. In May, three ACS officers were arrested by the police in connection with the scam.

They are now in judicial custody. The accused, circle officers Bhaskar Jyoti Devasarma, Bhaskar Dutta and Amit Sarma, had cracked the APSC-conducted exam allegedly by bribing its arrested chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul.