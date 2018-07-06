APSC Scam Case: Excise Inspector Interrogated

Excise inspector Abhishek Borbora, an arrested accused in the cash-for-job scam of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) inside the central jail campus in Guwahati on Thursday.

The APSC scam, in which job aspirants paid off officials for government posts, has led to a series of arrests over the past two years. The ED registered a case of money laundering after an investigating by Dibrugarh Police found at least six vehicles were allegedly used to transport huge amounts of money in the scam.

Besides Borbora, three other officials – district transport officer Prasenjit Kumar Ghosh, assistant employment officer Satyajit Sarkar and deputy superintendent of police Kaushik Kalita – will also be interrogated by the ED. “The investigation will reveal details about money laundering and the money trail,” a police officer said.

The ED has already questioned prime accused in the scam former APSC chairperson Rakesh Paul, suspended APSC members Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley, and co-accused Naba Kanta Patir, Md Mabud Ali Choudhury and Pabitra Kaibarta.

- TNN