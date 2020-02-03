APSCW team attends national conferences

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi with member Techi Hunmai attended 27th Foundation Day of National Commission for Women (NCW) at New Delhi on January 31 last.

The NCW decided to hold a national consultation in association with UN Women to review current challenges that affect implementation of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, 1995 (Beijing+25) and full realization of gender equality. The consultation, themed ‘Moving towards Generational equality: Realizing women’s rights for an equal future’, was attended by various SCW representatives.

Meanwhile, APSCW member Likha Joya and legal advisor Karmu Chatton attended two-day national conference of North East Land and Development Conference in collaboration with Martin Luther Christian University on ‘Land, laws, locals and livelihoods: Tenure dynamics and development paradigms in NE India’ on January 30-31 last at Martin Luther Christian University, Shillong.

The discussion included topics, like divergence and conflict between customary traditional rights over land, indigenous identity, customary and cultural diversity, land acquisition etc. one of the themes n the conference in gender, identity and land following sub-themes, like gender implications on land based livelihoods, women land rights: past provisions, present issues and future perspectives, land as cultural cradle and indigenous identity and land transformation and feminization of vulnerabilities, according to an APSCW release.

Source: The Arunachal Observer