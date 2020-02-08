Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 08 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

APSLSA, APWWS coordination meeting held

APSLSA, APWWS coordination meeting held
February 08
13:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) participated in a coordination meeting in Itanagar on Thursday.

During the meeting, the APWWS team urged the APSLSA to create extensive awareness on the Narcotic Drug & Psychotropic Substances Act in schools, colleges and universities.

The team also urged the new APSLSA Member Secretary, Jaweplu Chai, to “continue the programme of marriage registration during statehood,” as had been done by her predecessor, Budi Habung, and to initiate steps to sensitize the local complaint committee and the internal complaint committee to the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act.

The APWWS members also urged the APSLSA to create awareness on central and state government schemes pertaining to the welfare of women and children, besides imparting paralegal volunteers training to members of the APWWS.

APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Maling said “positive changes have taken place in the field of legal profession after the establishment of the APSLSA, as people have become more aware about their rights, and justice has been made accessible to all.”
Chai and APSLSA OSD Dani Belo also spoke.

Earlier, the APWWS members felicitated Jaweplu Chai.

Source: The Arunachal Times

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.