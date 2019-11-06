APST mothers married to non-APST | Surrender ST certificate of offspring within 30-day, AAPSU’s ultimatum

NET Bureau

All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Tuesday has served a 30-day ultimatum to offsprings of non-APST father and APST mother who are availing APST status and other benefits to surrender their certificates within 30 days from 05 November.

It warned that failing to do so will invite publication of name list in public domain.

Addressing a press conference in APC here on Wednesday, AAPSU president Hawa Bagang said that the AAPSU has a list of more than 80 persons of non-APST father and APST mother, who are availing the APST status and other benefits.

The decision to take up the issue and to serve the ultimatum was adopted during last central executive meeting on Oct 20 last, he said.

Divulging some points of the meeting, he said that the AAPSU will appraise the GoAP to take up this issue in next assembly and will pursue state machineries and district administrations to take Govt officers violating the norms to talks. Any officers violating the norms in granting APST status to the offspring of non-APST father and APST mother without proper verification will be held responsible, he said.

Requesting the GoAP to take up the issue, Bagang said that they will launch a democratic movement if the issue is not addressed by the GoAP on time.

The AAPSU will hold mass awareness on the issue, he said and urged all stakeholders to co-operate and support its endeavour to safeguard the rights of indigenous people.

This initiative is in larger interest of the society and appealed to all those who are availing the APST status to surrender willingly. This issue would not affect any services and business but only the status, he reasoned.

On the sideline, AAPSU also asked the GoAP to speed up Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) works.

It informed that the ILP checking will be intensified to check illegal migration and any student unions & organizations conducting ILP checking will receive AAPSU support.

Informing that CM Pema Khandu has assured AAPSU of adopting Bhutan system of availing pass to enter the state, Bagang urged the GoAP to designate the work of dealing with refugee issues to borders affairs directorate.